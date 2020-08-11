× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 11, 1935 - August 8, 2020

MILAN -- Louis V. Leihsing, 85, of Milan passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at Christ the King Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior to mass at the church. Masks must be worn for services at the church. Entombment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the church.

Louis was born January 11, 1935, in Phillipsburg, Mo., the son of Nicholas and Ellen (Wilson) Leihsing. He married Frances Newhouse on May 22, 1954, in Kansas City, Kan.

Louis retired in 1992 from John Deere Harvester, East Moline after 35 years. He was a member of Christ the King Church and loved to build cars.

Survivors include his wife, Frances; daughter, Cheryl “Cherie” Leihsing, Milan; sister, Mary Klauer, Davenport and brothers, Mike Leihsing, Sherrard and Earnest (Judy) Leihsing, Kansas City, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Steven and Louis Jr., sister, Agnes Thompson and brothers, Thomas, Lawrence, Francis and Lloyd Leihsing.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

