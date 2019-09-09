September 28, 1941-September 4, 2019
ATKINSON — Louis Ron “Silky” Steffen, 77, of Atkinson, passed away at home, with his loving wife, Carol, by his side on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2019. Graveside inurnment services with Military Honors will be on Wednesday at the National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be directed to the Ron Steffen Memorial Fund. Cremation rites have been accorded. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory, Atkinson Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ron was born on Sept. 28, 1941, the son of Louis F. and Eldora (Jants) Steffen, in Kanawha, Iowa. After high school, he proudly served his country by joining the U.S. Navy and served from Oct. 16, 1958, until Oct. 15, 1964. Ron married Carol Vilt on Oct. 19, 1968. They moved to Atkinson in the spring of 1974, and Ron became the Water and Sewer Superintendent — the water man. He retired after 30 years of service.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Ron was an avid race car enthusiast. He loved spending time with his family. He always looked out for his neighbors and friends, and no one was a stranger to him. He continued to attend AA meetings with sobriety of 35-plus years. If you knew Ron, he could tell you the exact number of days. Everyone he met could tell a story of how they met, and it usually ended in a joke of some kind.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carol; daughters, Yvonne (Robert) Joiner, Davenport, and Crystal (Chris) Jagers, Annawan, Ill.; grandchildren, Cody, Meghan, RJ (J.R.), Emily, Evan and Carson; and great-granddaughter, Aayla. His siblings are Donna Olsen, Platte, S.D., Pat (Steve) Heney, Minneapolis, Minn., and Gary Steffen, Madrid, Iowa; sister-in-law, Char Steffen, Rock Island; brothers-in-law, Jerry Fischer, Madrid, Iowa, and Ernie Chrtt, Canby, Minn.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Louis F. Steffen; daughter, Lee Ann Steffen; mother, Eldora (Jants) Oval; stepfather, Freeman Oval; brother, Melvin Steffen; and sisters, Marlys Fischer, Karen Chrtt and Margarit Kenet.
