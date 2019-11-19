August 14, 1972-November 12, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Lou Anna Lundeen, 47, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at her home. A family Celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Lou Anna was born Aug. 14, 1972, in Moline, the daughter of George and Beverly (Wellman) Lundeen. She graduated from UTHS Class of 1990. Ms. Lundeen worked as a cook at Short Hills Country Club, East Moline. Raising her son, Jayden, was a great joy.
Survivors include her son, Jayden; her father, George Lundeen; brother, Christopher (Karen) Lundeen, East Moline; her loving nephews, Dakota, Austin and Noah; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
