August 20, 1964-June 30, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Lorri (HARLEY) Abraham, 55, of East Moline. Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at VanHoe Funeral Home, East Moline, following Phase 4 guidelines. With a time of sharing for the family at the conclusion of visitation. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.
Lorri was born Aug 20, 1964, at the former Moline Public Hospital. Daughter of Linda Morehouse and Richard Abraham. Lorri was a former employee at Aramark in East Moline and later in years a devoted homemaker. "Harley" was a fierce and free spirit. She mostly enjoyed the summertime lounging in her pool with her beloved friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Harley" was known to be the life and light of the party.
Survivors include her companion of more than 20 years, Timothy James, East Moline; mother, Linda Morehouse, East Moline; father, Richard (Sally) Abraham, of Hampton; daughter, Nicole Abraham (Kyle Kosgard), both of East Moline; stepchildren, Collin James, East Moline, and Lindy James (Rob Lamar), Texas; sisters, Marlow Abraham, Carbon Cliff, and Tianne Hakemian Wash, Davenport; brother, Michael Abraham, of Ohio; grandchildren, Javon Jernigan, Keyanah Kosgard, Amiah Abraham and Karma Kosgard, all of the East Moline area, Elijah Webster and Ember Lamar, Texas; great-grandchildren, Harley Jernigan, Port Bryon, and Jaxon Jernigan, Colona; a number of nieces and nephews; and many, many friends that she loved and cherished dearly.
Lorri was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Jerry and Laura Napiwoski; niece, Hailey Abraham; and a very special grandson, Jeremiah Jernigan.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.vanhoe.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.