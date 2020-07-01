× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 20, 1964-June 30, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Lorri (HARLEY) Abraham, 55, of East Moline. Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at VanHoe Funeral Home, East Moline, following Phase 4 guidelines. With a time of sharing for the family at the conclusion of visitation. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.

Lorri was born Aug 20, 1964, at the former Moline Public Hospital. Daughter of Linda Morehouse and Richard Abraham. Lorri was a former employee at Aramark in East Moline and later in years a devoted homemaker. "Harley" was a fierce and free spirit. She mostly enjoyed the summertime lounging in her pool with her beloved friends and family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. "Harley" was known to be the life and light of the party.