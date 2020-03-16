September 14, 1925-March 15, 2020

ALEDO — Lorraine Yvonne Hutchins, 94, of Aledo, Ill., peacefully fell asleep in death at Mercer Manor in Aledo on Sunday, March 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services are 2 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Aledo. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church where memorials may be left to Messiah Lutheran Church. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

Lorraine Y. Benson was born Sept. 14, 1925, at home on the family farm in rural Aledo. She was the daughter of Clarence and Ethyl Nelson Benson. She graduated from Aledo High School in 1943. She married Darrell Hutchins, her high school sweetheart, when he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy on March 21, 1945, in Aledo at Messiah. Darrell and Lorraine were an inseparable, loving couple for over 72 years. They faced life together as best friends. He died Nov. 13, 2017.

