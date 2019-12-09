November 28, 1930-December 6, 2019
RIO, Ill. — Lorraine May Harriman, 89, of Rio, Ill., passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at home. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Rio Presbyterian Church. Burial is in the Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Galesburg, Ill. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha, Ill. Memorials may be left to the Rio Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Yates City, Ill., to Earl V. and Eva E. Cooksey Sloan. Lorraine graduated from Galesburg High School in 1948, where she sang alto in the acapella choir. She was united in marriage to Gale E. Harriman on Feb. 12, 1950, in Galesburg, Ill.
Lorraine was a homemaker and assisted her husband in the operation of Harriman Construction located at the Henderson Corner on Route 150.
She was a member of the Rio Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School, youth group and was active in the service guild. Lorraine was a 4-H and Girl Scouts leader.
Lorraine enjoyed cooking and puzzles. She was a talented seamstress, having sewn for the Rio church bazaar. She made the best potato salad ever and was famous for her apple pies.
Survivors include her husband: Gale; three daughters: Pamela Cauchon, of Norfolk, Va., Linda (Jon) Durrant, of Skandinavia, Wis., Beth (Paul) Saline, of Rio, Ill.; one son: William Harriman, of Wild Rose, Wis.; eight grandchildren: Gabrielle Cauchon, Paul Cauchon, Steve (Ann) Elias, Jamie Marquard,Dylan and Devin Harriman, Robin (Brandon) Surber, Savannah and Cameron Saline; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; one son: Jamie Harriman, who passed away at the age of 16 in 1970; one great-grandson: Mitchell Surber; one sister: Carol LaGrow; and one brother: Earl Sloan Jr.