October 19, 2019
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Lorraine Faith Miller passed away in Prescott, Ariz., on October 19, 2019. She was born in Newark, N.J., to William and Dorothea Musley.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Michele Keeley (Tampa, Fla.); and son, Douglas (Cecilia) Miller (Prescott, Ariz.); grandchildren, Alyson Schrader (Rock Hill, S.C.), Anna Miller (Prescott, Ariz.), Austin Miller (Norfolk, Va.); great-grandson, Luke Schrader (Rock Hill, S.C.); and a sister, Dorothy Williams (New York).
Lorraine served her country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. She was a member of the American Legion and Marine Corps League. Lorraine enjoyed reading a good book and was extremely proud of her military service, volunteer work, career in nursing and her beloved family.
A private inurnment will take place at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, Ariz.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.
