July 23, 1940-November 1, 2019
SILVIS — Lorne E, Edwards, 79, of Silvis, passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care in Silvis.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis. Visitation will be 4 - 7 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to Rock Island County Animal Shelter Care and Control.
Lorne was born July 23, 1940, in Moline, the son of Ernest and Lois Skidmore Edwards. He married Beverly Laermans June 18, 1960, at Moline Presbyterian Church.
He worked for John Deere in Moline. He enjoyed vacationing in Black Hills, S.D., Hayward, Wis., visiting Branson, Mo., collecting model cars, camping at Shady Lakes, planning many family reunions and shopping at Goodwill Stores. But he mostly loved being with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Survivors include his wife, Beverly; son, Jeffrey (Anita) Edwards; grandchildren, Megan (James) Felton, Hannah (Eric) Morrison, Jeffrey S. Edwards, and Daniel Edwards; great-grandchildren Aiden, Emma, Evalyn, Adeline; and his future great-grandson, Evan Eugene; and sisters, Patsy McIntosh and Beverly (Jack) Ide.
Lorne was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Todd Allen Edwards.
