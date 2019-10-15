September 29, 1921-October 13, 2019
WOODHULL — Lorna A. Rainey, 98, of Woodhull, Ill., died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Amber Ridge Memory Care in Moline. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. Burial is in the Woodhull Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church, where memorials may be left to Bethany Lutheran. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences can be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.
Lorna was born Sept. 29, 1921, in Lynn Center, Ill., to Elmer and Anna Peterson Rehn. She graduated from Orion High School in 1939. On Oct. 21, 1956, she married Robert Dean Rainey at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Woodhull. He died Jan. 29, 2013.
Lorna was a nanny in Chicago for a few years and enjoyed the fact that every Wednesday was “Nanny Day” at Wrigley Field and for 10 cents she could attend a Chicago Cubs game! She was employed during the war at Servus Rubber in Rock Island and was later employed in the Payroll Dept. at International Harvester in East Moline, retiring after 30 years of service.
You have free articles remaining.
Lorna was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church and a former member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in McAllen, Texas, where they lived for 25 years.
Survivors include two sisters, Gladys Olson, of Knoxville, Ill., Joyce (Robert) Nelson, of High Point, N.C.; two brothers, Kenneth Rehn, of Silvis, Ill., Emery (Emma) Rehn, of Moline, Ill.; several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband and two brothers preceded her in death.