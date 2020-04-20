× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 26, 1963- April 19, 2020

MOLINE — Lori A. Welch, 56, of East Moline, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, Illinois. Due to social distancing requirements, no visitation will be held, however, friends and family may pay respects from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo, Illinois. One vehicle will be allowed entry at a time. The family will not be present. A graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to OSF St. Francis Medical Center or Gilda's Club. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.

She was born May 26, 1963, in Fairfield, Iowa, to Leroy and Phyllis Paxson Robison. She graduated from Pekin Packwood High School in 1981, attended the University of Iowa and completed her education degree at Marycrest College. She married John "Jack" Welch on Oct. 9, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nevada. .

Lori was a teacher for many local schools including Sherrard, Rock Island (where she helped start year-round school program), Willard in Moline and Lincoln Irving.

She was a member of Gilda's Club. Lori loved flowers and music.