CAMBRIDGE — Lori A. Palmer, 66, of Sandwich, Ill., formerly of Cambridge, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Sandwich Health Care Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials to the Lori Palmer Memorial Fund.