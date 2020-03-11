June 24, 1953-March 11, 2020
CAMBRIDGE — Lori A. Palmer, 66, of Sandwich, Ill., formerly of Cambridge, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Sandwich Health Care Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Rosedale Cemetery, Cambridge. Memorials to the Lori Palmer Memorial Fund.
Lori Ann Manning was born June 24, 1953, in Moline, the daughter of Curtis W. and Margaret Pearson Manning. Those surviving are a daughter, Kristy L. Roland, LaSalle, Ill., and two grandchildren.
