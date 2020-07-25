MOLINE — Loretta Marlene Rogers, 84 of Moline and formerly Galena, Ill., died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Galena, and burial will follow. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family. She was born April 7, 1936, in Galena the daughter of Alfred and Loretta (Feeley) Heim. Marlene attended St. Michael Catholic School. She was united in marriage to Robert J. Rogers on May 5, 1953, and he preceded her in death on June 7, 1995. Marlene enjoyed traveling, playing golf and cards. She is survived by her two sons, Randy (Deb) Rogers of Milan, IL and Roy “Dan” Rogers of Andover, IL, four grandchildren, Erin Rogers-Berodt, Thomas Rogers, Lacey Rogers, Katherine Rogers; two great-grandchildren, Brady Resetich and Eli Rogers; two brothers, David (Kathy) and Clifford Heim; and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a grandson, Andrew Rogers; two brothers, Edmund and Raymond Heim; and a sister, Helen Heim Eisbach. To all the wonderful staff at Amber Ridge Memory Care and Compassus Hospice and Palliative Care, we thank you for the excellent, loving care you gave to our mother; you all made a difference. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Marlene.