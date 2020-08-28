× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 5, 1925- August 28, 2020

ATKINSON — Loretta M. Minnaert, 95, of Atkinson, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital: Long Term Care Living Center, Geneseo. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Atkinson. The Rev. S. Stephen Engelbrecht will celebrate. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery. A drive through visitation will be held from 5–7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Those attending the visitation will not be allowed to exit their vehicles due to COVID protocol. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Loretta to St. Anthony's Catholic Church Building Fund, the Atkinson Women's Club, the Atkinson Rescue Squad, or the Atkinson Beautification Committee.

Loretta was born March 5, 1925 in Moline, daughter of Triphon and Elvira Musschoot DePauw. She graduated from Atkinson High School with the Class of 1943 and married her high school sweetheart, Elmer Minnaert, on Oct. 14, 1944, in St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Atkinson, where she was a member.