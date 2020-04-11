× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 15, 1927-April 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Loretta L. Meyer, 93, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Private graveside services for Loretta will be Tuesday at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Loretta was born on Jan. 15, 1927, in Rock Island, a daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Barlang) Meyer. Loretta worked at MidAmerican Energy Co. for 38 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Rock Island. Loretta enjoyed bowling, gardening and traveling.

Survivors include her many nieces and nephews.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Edmond Meyer, Margaret Overdier, Bernice Meyer and Kenneth Meyer.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Loretta Meyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.