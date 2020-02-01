December 5, 1953-January 30, 2020
MOLINE — Lora J. Roby, 66, of Moline, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Memorials may be made to Animal Aid Humane Society.
Lora was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Chicago, the daughter of Fredrick and Veronica Oziemkowski. She married Wilbur “Bill” Roby on Dec. 29, 1989, in East Moline. She previously worked as a field auditor at Bitco Insurance Companies. Lora was a fun and active person who loved Jazzercise and was a member of the Cornbelt Running Club. She was a White Sox fan and she liked to travel. Lora was a kind and talkative person who made friends everywhere she went. She had a big heart and donated to various charities in the area.
Survivors include her best friend and husband of 30 years, Bill; daughters, Keri (John) Heenan, Jamie (Mike) Bauschka; mother and stepfather, Veronica “Ronnie” and Beryl Sander; granddaughter, Macy Rea; grandson, Brody Bauschka; sister, Rachel (Jeff) Sandor Frankel; brother, Paul Frederick; nephew, Isiah; niece, Sophie; and many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Oziemkowski; and father, Fredrick.
