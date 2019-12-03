{{featured_button_text}}
Lon A. Bacon

April 23, 1956-December 1, 2019

MOLINE — Lon A. Bacon, 63, of Moline, passed away Sunday Dec. 1, 2019, in Milan.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. A memorial service will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be left to Diabetes Association.

Lon was born on April 23, 1956, in Rock Island, the son of Forest and Helen (Mathis) Bacon. He married Manuela Rivera in Lake Charles, La.

He had been employed at Petersen Plumbing & Heating Company as an appliance repairman. He previously had been the owner and operator of his own appliance repair company.

Mr. Bacon was a member of German American Family Club of Illinois and Union Local 25 Plumbers and pipefitters.

Survivors include his wife, Manuela; children, Andrea Rivera-Moyer, Christian Dawson, Annaliese Bacon; grandchild, Anthony Moyer; siblings, Rev. Dr. Richard (Debbie) Bacon, Dale Bacon, Meredith “Mickie” Laughlin and Teresa Bacon-Ziegler; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online condolences may be left for his family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lon Bacon, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 5
Visitation
Thursday, December 5, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Dec 6
Memorial Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
3:00PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
