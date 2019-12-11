September 22, 1931-December 10, 2019

GENESEO — Lola M. Shaw, 88, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully on Dec. 10, 2019, at Allure of Geneseo. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Donna Runge will officiate. Burial will follow at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Lola Shaw Memorial Fund.

Lola was born Sept. 22, 1931, the daughter of Blanche Spears. Lola married Lloyd P. Shaw in August of 1954. He preceded her in death in 1977. She was fond of roosters and collected them. She enjoyed going to garage sales, reading and was an avid Denver Broncos fan. She was a loving person with a great sense of humor. She never missed a holiday and always reached out to her children and grandchildren with phone calls and a card.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Barbra Koch, Westcliffe, Colo., Dawn (Bob) Berry, Colona, Mary (Scott) Canda, Trinidad Colo., Lisa Shaw, Walsenburg, Colo., Frank (Leanne) Shaw, Cape Coral, Fla.; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Berg, Milan, Ill., Irene Hall, Atkinson, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Blanche; her husband, Lloyd; brothers, Edward and Lee Roe; and sisters, Violet DeToye, Blanche Johnson and Helen Hood.