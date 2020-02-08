January 20, 1932-February 6, 2020
COLONA — Lola I. (Windland) Odendahl, 88, of Colona, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
Visitation will be at Schroder Mortuary in Colona on Friday, Feb. 14, from 1-3 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m., with a Celebration of Lola's Life at Colona Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Greenview Memorial Gardens.
Lola was born in Iowa City, on Jan. 20, 1932, the daughter of L. Dave Windland and Agnes (Kester) Windland. She grew up in southeast Iowa, graduated from Winfield High School and attended Nursing School at Mercy Hospital in Burlington, Iowa.
She married Francis Odendahl in 1956. Lola was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Lola was considered a “professional volunteer,” connected to the health field all of her adult life. She was instrumental in various organizations, clubs, and activities too numerous to mention. Lola enjoyed traveling and working in her garden. She also treasured moments spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was the founder and operated of the Colona Loan Closet which provided medical equipment to thousands of people throughout the Quad-Cities area for over 60 years. Lola was also a co-organizer of the Colona-Green Rock-Orion United Way. She was a deputy coroner for Northwest Henry County for more than 10 years, and is a member of Colona United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Lori (Lee) Modesitt, Tere Holmes, Tony (Anita) Odendahl, Joann Odendahl, and Peggy Burns. Grandchildren, Derek Odendahl, Leslie Koller, Ryan Haynes, Jessica Ricke, Angela Tina, Joseph Burns; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her favorite nephew; five nieces; brother-in-law W.M. Beard Jr.; and special cousin Susie Scott.
She was preceded in death by her husband Francis; parents; brother, Lewis Windland; sister-in-law, Judy Windland; and sister, Carol Jean Beard.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at New Perspectives (Lighthouse) Assisted Living and employees of Compassus Hospice for the loving care provided to Lola over the past few years.
PLEASE—in lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Colona Township Loan Closet, the Colona Community Fire Department, Colona Methodist Church, or the Colona food pantry.
Online condolences may be left at www.schrodermortuary.com.
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
213 1st St.
Colona, IL 61241
5:00PM-7:00PM
213 1st St.
Colona, IL 61241