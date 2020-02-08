January 20, 1932-February 6, 2020

COLONA — Lola I. (Windland) Odendahl, 88, of Colona, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Visitation will be at Schroder Mortuary in Colona on Friday, Feb. 14, from 1-3 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m., with a Celebration of Lola's Life at Colona Methodist Church on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Greenview Memorial Gardens.

Lola was born in Iowa City, on Jan. 20, 1932, the daughter of L. Dave Windland and Agnes (Kester) Windland. She grew up in southeast Iowa, graduated from Winfield High School and attended Nursing School at Mercy Hospital in Burlington, Iowa.

She married Francis Odendahl in 1956. Lola was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Lola was considered a “professional volunteer,” connected to the health field all of her adult life. She was instrumental in various organizations, clubs, and activities too numerous to mention. Lola enjoyed traveling and working in her garden. She also treasured moments spent with friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

