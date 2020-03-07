Lola F. Webster
View Comments

Lola F. Webster

{{featured_button_text}}

December 14, 1931-March 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Lola F. Webster, 88, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home. Services for Lola will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.

Lola was born on December 14, 1931, in Yarmouth, Iowa, a daughter of Alfred and Clara Josephine (Young) Borders. She married George Webster on Aug. 5, 1959, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 1989. Mrs. Webster worked at the Buffalo Savings Bank in Buffalo, Iowa, before her retirement.

Survivors include her son and his fiancée, Randy Webster and Jocelyn Graham, Preemption; grandchildren, Michael Webster, Rock Island, Bradley Webster, Milan, and Melinda (Joel) Petty, Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Chloei Webster and Malcolm Petty; siblings, Cleo Borders, Davenport, Willard Borders, Alpha, Ill., and Mabel Olson, Des Moines, Iowa.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lola Webster, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lola's Visitation begins.
Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Lola's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News