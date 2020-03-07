December 14, 1931-March 5, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Lola F. Webster, 88, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home. Services for Lola will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.
Lola was born on December 14, 1931, in Yarmouth, Iowa, a daughter of Alfred and Clara Josephine (Young) Borders. She married George Webster on Aug. 5, 1959, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 1989. Mrs. Webster worked at the Buffalo Savings Bank in Buffalo, Iowa, before her retirement.
Survivors include her son and his fiancée, Randy Webster and Jocelyn Graham, Preemption; grandchildren, Michael Webster, Rock Island, Bradley Webster, Milan, and Melinda (Joel) Petty, Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Chloei Webster and Malcolm Petty; siblings, Cleo Borders, Davenport, Willard Borders, Alpha, Ill., and Mabel Olson, Des Moines, Iowa.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
11:00AM
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201