December 14, 1931-March 5, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Lola F. Webster, 88, of Rock Island, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home. Services for Lola will be 11 a.m. Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lola was born on December 14, 1931, in Yarmouth, Iowa, a daughter of Alfred and Clara Josephine (Young) Borders. She married George Webster on Aug. 5, 1959, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 1989. Mrs. Webster worked at the Buffalo Savings Bank in Buffalo, Iowa, before her retirement.

Survivors include her son and his fiancée, Randy Webster and Jocelyn Graham, Preemption; grandchildren, Michael Webster, Rock Island, Bradley Webster, Milan, and Melinda (Joel) Petty, Jacksonville, Fla.; great-grandchildren, Chloei Webster and Malcolm Petty; siblings, Cleo Borders, Davenport, Willard Borders, Alpha, Ill., and Mabel Olson, Des Moines, Iowa.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To send flowers to the family of Lola Webster, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory

3030 - 7th Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lola's Visitation begins. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory

3030 - 7th Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lola's Funeral Service begins.