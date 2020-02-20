DAVENPORT — Lois V. Larrabee, 91, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Ridgecrest Village. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Ridgecrest Village Chapel. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 20, at Weerts Funeral Home in Davenport. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lois Larrabee Scholarship Fund at St. Ambrose University. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com .

Lois was born February 3, 1929, to James and Vera (Raymore) Buckmaster in Ware, Mass. She was united in marriage to Nelson Larabee on August 1, 1951, in North Brookfield, Mass. Lois was a vocal teacher at St. Ambrose for over 20 years, where she was a mentor and mom to many students. She performed leading roles at the Canton Ohio Civic Opera and was a soloist at Temple Israel in Davenport for many years. In her free time, Lois enjoyed sewing. She was a staple member of the QC Music Guild, PEO Sisterhood, and several other music clubs. Lois was an active Christian at many churches over the years, most recently Ridgecrest Village Chapel, where she directed choir and played for chapel services weekly.