Lois "Polly" Engstrom

October 5, 1927-October 29, 2018
ALPHA — Lois Pauline “Polly” Engstrom, 91, of Alpha, passed away Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Ophiem. Burial is in the Alpha Cemetery. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AlWood Elementary School Library, Oxford American Legion Post 1197 Auxiliary or Tri-County Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be made at petersonwallinknox.com.
She was born Oct. 5, 1927, in McMinnville, Tenn., to Samuel and Alice Walker Craig. She attended the McMinnville schools and graduated in April 1944 from Belmont Beauty School in Nashville, Tenn. Polly married John G. Engstrom on Feb. 8, 1945, in Galesburg. He died Sept. 20, 2009.
Polly was a beautician for over 37 years, beginning her career in Nashville and owned and operated “Polly's Beauty Shop” in Alpha. She also assisted her husband in farming.
She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Oxford American Legion Post 1197 Auxiliary and volunteered at the AlWood Food Pantry.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping and especially being with her family and friends.
Survivors include one son, Ronald (Cindy) Engstrom, of Athens, Ill.; two daughters, Jeanine (Jim) McGaughy, of Orion, Kimberly Engstrom, of Bloomington, Ill.; and her special friend, Jeff Newman, of Woodhull; four grandchildren, Bruce (Rita) McGaughy, of Mercer Island, Wash., Michelle (GW) Fuhr, of St. Charles, Ill., Jenny (Kurt) Behrent, of Pawnee, Ill., Diana Engstrom, of Chicago; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one sister, Betty Burch, of McMinnville, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Todd Engstrom; two sisters, Audrey Pendergraph and Ora Mae Johnson.