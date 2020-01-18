October 15, 1924-January 17, 2020

ALEDO — Lois McCormick, 95 of Aledo, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. Memorial services will be on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo. Visitation is one hour prior to services. Private burial will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to Mercer County Relay for Life. Condolences may be left at speerfuneralhome.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Marie was born on Oct. 15, 1924, in New Boston, to Ed & Ruth M. (Blaisdell) Taylor. She married Everett McCormick on June 28, 1941, in Aledo. He preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 1999.

Lois and Everett farmed in the Illinois City area for many years. She also worked in maintenance for John Deere. In her spare time, Lois shared her talents in crocheting, sewing alterations and Swedish weaving.

Lois' memory will be cherished by her daughter, Janet Meinecke of Aledo; grandchildren, Christopher Eckhardt, Kristin Ensenberger and Teresa (Adam) Curry; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Harrison, Claire, Harriet and Charlie; and a sister, Twila (John) Lynn of Moline. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, C. Curtis McCormick on Sept. 23, 1999; and her sisters, Helen Wagner, Velma Wadhams, LaVon Wadhams and Violet Wadhams.

To send flowers to the family of Lois McCormick, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Speer Funeral Home

2502 SE 3rd Street

Aledo, IL 61231 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Visitation begins. Speer Funeral Home

2502 SE 3rd Street

Aledo, IL 61231 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lois's Memorial Service begins.