July 15, 1938-August 18, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Lois M. Stawicki, 81, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Christ United Methodist Church in East Moline. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline, where memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or Christ United Methodist Church Food Pantry. Interment will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens – East Moline.
Lois was born July 15, 1938, in Astoria, a daughter of Herman and Frances (Geiman) Ward. She graduated from United Township High School, class of 1957, and married James Peters in 1959. He passed away in 1980. She later married Lawrence Stawicki in 1982, and he preceded her in death in 1992.
Lois was a secretary for several companies in the Quad-City area for many years. She had volunteered at Alternatives, the Meal Site at Colona House, and most recently, at the gift shop at Illini Hospital.
She loved decorating cakes, which started as a hobby and ended as a part-time business, camping and fishing. She was a member of TOPS, where she became a COPS. Lois was a giver and loved the colors red and purple.
Survivors include her children: Brenda (Roger) Newman, of Colona, and Bruce Peters, of Winnemucca, Nev.; a granddaughter: Alyssa (Bryan) Dickinson, of Texas; three great-grandchildren: Alexis, Brooklynn and Bentley; sister-in-law: Darlene Ward, of Silvis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brother: Willard Ward; and sister: Barb Smith; she was also preceded by a longtime close friend, Dennis Converse, in April of this year.
