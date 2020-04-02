× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 28, 1944- April 2, 2020

GENESEO — Lois M. Carton, 75, of Geneseo, passed away, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services or visitation. Memorials may be directed to the Lois M. Carton Memorial Fund and mailed to Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, 580 E. Ogden Avenue, Geneseo, IL 61254, who is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lois was born Sept. 28, 1944, the daughter of Robert and Pearl (Douglas) Anderson, in Geneseo, Ill. She graduated from Geneseo High School and attended Moline Institute of Commerce. She married Lawrence L. Carton on Sept. 12, 1966, in Geneseo, Ill. Lois was a legal secretary at the law firms of John Farber, Judge Jay Hansen and Nash, Nash, Bean & Ford. She was also an accounting assistant for John Dornfeld and the Dickson Construction Company. She loved her horses and all her animals.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Larry; children, Dale (Jennifer) Carton, Davenport, and Lori (Craig) Handke, Anthon, Iowa; grandchildren, Ashley Carton, Collin Zang, Cy Handtke, D.J. Carton and Rylan Carton; great-grandson, Mark Hall; and sister, Michaela Moore, Geneseo.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Pearl, and her daughter, Lisa Carton Zang.

