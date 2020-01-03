ERIE — Lois Jeanne Thomas, 91, of Erie, Ill., died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at MercyOne Medical Center, Clinton, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross or the National Kidney Foundation.

Lois was born Sept. 4, 1928, in Davenport, the daughter of Edgar and Kathryn (Mulvihill) Johnson. She married William W. Thomas on Aug. 19, 1950, in Davenport. They settled in Erie, where they farmed. Lois received her nursing degree and practiced as an RN for the former Jane Lamb Hospital in Clinton, the Morrison Community Hospital and in Erie for Doctors LaRue and Manalo. After retiring she continued her caregiving by volunteering for the American Red Cross, developing the Parish Nurses program at the Erie United Methodist Church and doing blood pressure checks at the local bank. She was also an election judge and the township Assessor. Lois was a longtime faithful member of the Erie United Methodist Church.