February 19, 1931-January 29, 2020

BETTENDORF — Lois J. Weers, 88, of Bettendorf, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at her home.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Private burial services will take place at a later date at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire. Memorials may be made to the Silver Creek Chapter 302, Order of the Eastern Star in LeClaire.

Lois was born Feb. 19, 1931, in Pana, Ill., the daughter of Glen and Esther (Ketchum) Smith. She was united in marriage to George M. Weers on Sept. 17, 1949, in Pana.

Lois had retired from the Rock Island Arsenal as a computer programmer for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and with George, had spent many years volunteering for the Bix 7 and the John Deere Classic. An avid golfer, she also enjoyed traveling, reading, knitting and crocheting.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, George; her daughter, Kathy Gleason; her son Terry Weers, all of Bettendorf; her grandchildren, Robin Dye and Dannielle King; her great-grandchildren, Tayler Dye, Khole Dye, Shannon King and Sawyer King; her sister, Carol Sue Pullman of Florida; and her brother, Butch Smith of Decatur, Ill.