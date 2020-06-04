× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND — Lois J. Nixon, 87, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Silver Cross Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. Due to public gathering restrictions, there will be no public services. A live-streamed funeral will be broadcast at 10 am Monday, June 8, 2020 by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Lois was born in Chicago, on Sept. 21, 1932, a daughter of Clarence and Audrey Benkendorf Nielsen. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1950. Lois married Billy D. Nixon on July 21, 1950. He preceded her in death on Aug. 6, 2015.

Lois worked as a clerk for the former Scott's 5 & 10 Store in Rock Island. She was a member of Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, and In His Circle of Kings Daughters. Lois was a Girl Scout leader for many years and a longtime election judge in Rock Island County.