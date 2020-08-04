You have permission to edit this article.
Lois Ann Hull
GENESEO

Lois Ann Hull

  • Updated
Lois Ann Hull

August 12, 1932-April 9, 2020

GENESEO — Lois Ann Hull, 87, of Geneseo, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Woodridge Supportive Living Residence, Geneseo. A private graveside service was held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Memorials may be directed to St. Malachy Catholic Church or Hospice Compassus. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements

