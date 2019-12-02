October 31, 1935-November 30, 2019
BETTENDORF — Lois A. Thiemann, 84, of Bettendorf, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Davenport Lutheran Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Bettendorf Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. A private family burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.
Lois was born on Oct. 31, 1935, in Davenport, the daughter of Albert and Helen (Wanzel) Lehman. On May 28, 1955, she married William E. Thiemann in Bettendorf. Lois was a member of the VFW Post 9128, where she had served as past President. Aside from being an avid Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan, she enjoyed gardening, playing Euchre, going on walks and frequenting garage sales. She was the self-proclaimed “little old lady on Oak Street.” She was known for her great cooking and baking, especially her Red Velvet Cake and Christmas cookies. Above all, Lois loved spending time with her family and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to honor her memory are her daughters, Debbie (Jeff) Rusk, of Rock Island, Cindy (Michael) Stahler, of Bettendorf, Cheryl (Steve) Hollenbeck, of Overland Park, Kan., Deanna (Ken Jr.) Wilson, of Rock Island; six grandchildren, Heather Gomez-Brown, Laura Stahler, Rebecca Robinson, Lucas Rusk, Ashley Wilson, Paul Wilson; three great-grandchildren, Ella and Ava Brown, Lily Smith, one great-grandson on the way; sisters, Betty Schneekloth, Sandy (Skip) Boldt, Carol Jansen, Diana (Gary) Werts; brothers, Albert “Pete” (Colleen) Lehman Jr., Wayne (Jean) Lehman, Dale (Susie) Lehman, Gary (Mary) Lehman, Ronnie (Linda) Lehman, Richard (Chris) Lehman. Lois was loved and adored by her many friends, family and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William; sister, Rita (Jim) Blayney; and brother-in-law, Chuck Schneekloth.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice Compassus or to Bettendorf Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be shared with Lois' family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.