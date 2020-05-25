× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 18, 1953-May 22, 2020

MILAN — Lois A. Hoof, 67, of Milan, formerly of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private services for Lois will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.

Lois was born on March 18, 1953, in Little Rock, Ark., a daughter of William and Georgia (Harris) Bates. She married James Hoof on July 21, 1979, in Houston, Texas. Lois was a longtime member of Bible Missionary Church in Jacinto City, Texas, and a friend of Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan.

Survivors include her siblings, Rick (Denise) Bates, Houston, Texas, Royce (Perfecta) Bates Sr., Milan, Randy (Gayle) Bates, Sherrard, and Kayla Bates, Houston, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

