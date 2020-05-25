March 18, 1953-May 22, 2020
MILAN — Lois A. Hoof, 67, of Milan, formerly of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Private services for Lois will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family.
Lois was born on March 18, 1953, in Little Rock, Ark., a daughter of William and Georgia (Harris) Bates. She married James Hoof on July 21, 1979, in Houston, Texas. Lois was a longtime member of Bible Missionary Church in Jacinto City, Texas, and a friend of Trinity Bible Missionary Church, Milan.
Survivors include her siblings, Rick (Denise) Bates, Houston, Texas, Royce (Perfecta) Bates Sr., Milan, Randy (Gayle) Bates, Sherrard, and Kayla Bates, Houston, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.