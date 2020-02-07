April 24, 1933-February 6, 2020
MOLINE — Lois A. Florence, 86, of Moline, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, Moline, with The Rev. Craig Jan-McMahon officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to service. The family will also greet friends after the service at a funeral luncheon at the church. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to PEO Chapter HB or Women's Connection at First Congregational Church.
You have free articles remaining.
The former Lois Ann Hawk was born April 24, 1933, in Erie, Ill., to William and Bessie (Martin) Hawk. She graduated from Erie High School and went on to earn her B.A. from Augustana College, Rock Island. She married Donald L. Florence on June 20, 1959, in Erie. He died Feb. 1, 2009.
Lois was a teacher and speech/language therapist in the Moline, Rock Island and Sherrard School Districts for over 25 years. She was a member of First Congregational Church where she was active in the Women's Association. Along with LaVonne Nye, Lois ran “The Whimsey,” an antique and home décor shop in both downtown Moline and the Village of East Davenport.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, specifically painting, collages and needlework. She was also gifted in the kitchen, loving to cook, bake and entertain. Her friends and family, especially her grandchildren, filled her life with joy.
Lois is survived by two children, Todd and Angela Florence, of Rock Island, and Elizabeth Florence Hale and Shane Hale, of Eden Prairie, Minn.; and four grandchildren, Katherine and Grant Florence, and Adam and Charlie Hale. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, W. Ross Hawk; and a sister, Helen McNeill.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.