April 24, 1933-February 6, 2020

MOLINE — Lois A. Florence, 86, of Moline, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Congregational Church, Moline, with The Rev. Craig Jan-McMahon officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to service. The family will also greet friends after the service at a funeral luncheon at the church. Burial will follow at Erie Cemetery. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to PEO Chapter HB or Women's Connection at First Congregational Church.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The former Lois Ann Hawk was born April 24, 1933, in Erie, Ill., to William and Bessie (Martin) Hawk. She graduated from Erie High School and went on to earn her B.A. from Augustana College, Rock Island. She married Donald L. Florence on June 20, 1959, in Erie. He died Feb. 1, 2009.

Lois was a teacher and speech/language therapist in the Moline, Rock Island and Sherrard School Districts for over 25 years. She was a member of First Congregational Church where she was active in the Women's Association. Along with LaVonne Nye, Lois ran “The Whimsey,” an antique and home décor shop in both downtown Moline and the Village of East Davenport.