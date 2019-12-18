August 22, 1924-December 16, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Lizabeth J. “Jeanette” Carlson, 95, of Rock Island, passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, at First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Visitation will be Saturday at 9 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Jeanette was born on Aug. 22, 1924, in Rutland Twp., Iowa, the eldest daughter of Mandius and Johanna (Torkelson) Hanson. Jeanette valued her childhood spent growing up on her family's farm with her nine brothers and sisters. After graduating from high school in 1941, she completed a program in secretarial studies. Jeanette was united in marriage with Merle Carlson on Jan. 1, 1949, in Bode, Iowa. Raising their eight children and being blessed with grandchildren was, without a doubt, her greatest joy.

Jeanette was a kind-hearted and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Rock Island, where she sang in the choir for many years. She was proud of her Scandinavian heritage and enjoyed traveling to Norway. Jeanette loved listening to music and visiting with family and friends.