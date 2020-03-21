April 29, 1972-March 19, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Lisa M. Baugh, 47, of Rock Island, formerly of Matherville, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorials in Lisa's memory may be made to the Matherville Baseball Association, P.O. Box 162, Matherville, IL 61263.

Lisa was born on April 29, 1972, in Rock Island, the daughter of Danny and Paula (Trulson) Banks. She married Timothy “TJ” Baugh on Dec. 1, 1993, in Rock Island. Her biggest pride and joy was being a mother. Lisa loved baseball, was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed watching her son, Michael, play. She was a great cook and enjoyed watching cooking shows. Lisa was a Matchbox 20 fan, and in her spare time did crafts and decorating. She also loved her dog, Oliver.

Lisa is survived by her husband, TJ Baugh; son, Michael Baugh; mother, Paula (Terry) McKinney; sister, Stephanie (fiancé, Nick Hammond) Banks; brother, Shane (Nicole) Banks; and her nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Danny Banks; maternal grandmother; and paternal grandfather.

Online condolences may be left to Lisa's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lisa Baugh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.