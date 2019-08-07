August 3, 1962-August 1, 2019
GODFREY, Ill. — Lisa Ann Rumler, 56, of Godfrey, Ill., formerly of Rock Island, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at the Beverly Farm Foundation in Godfrey.
Services will be Friday, Aug, 9, at 11 a.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a one-hour visitation prior to services starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to Beverly Farm Foundation, 6301 Humbert Road, Godfrey, IL.
Lisa Ann was born Aug. 3, 1962, in Rock Island, daughter of Clifford and Nina (Taylor) Rumler.
She was a fan of the Chicago Cubs, enjoyed music and always loved her pets. Lisa Ann enjoyed spending time with family, especially her two nieces, playing board games, Rummy and other card games.
Survivors include a sister, Debra (Grant) Schmidt, of Bettendorf; nieces, Jennifer Schmidt, of Portland, Ore., and Heather Schmidt, of West Chester, Pa.; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael.
