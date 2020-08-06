November 21, 1941-August 5, 2020
HILLSDALE — Linford “Junior” Hollowell Jr., age 78, of Hillsdale, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, 202 N. Main, Port Byron. The family will greet friends from 5–7 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.
Junior, also known by friends as “J.R.” or “Arkie”, was born on Nov. 21, 1941, in Mount Pleasant, Ark., to Linford and Rose Imogene (Burgess) Hollowell Sr. He married Margaret Ann Johnson on July 22, 1966. Junior retired from Case IH, and then started a second career as an owner/operator of a small car dealership.
Over the course of his life he enjoyed many hobbies and business interests. He loved farming and lived most of his life on a farm. He had an entrepreneurial spirit; Junior and his wife also owned a grocery store in Hillsdale for a time. He had a passion for vintage cars, and he regularly entered his 1957 Chevy Bel Air in car shows.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Margaret; daughters, Charla Hollowell of Geneseo, Lisa Hollowell of Port Byron, and Tara Hollowell of Hillsdale; grandchildren, Blake and Lena; and sisters, Betty (Curtis) Usry of Hernando, Miss., and Martha (John) Kinnard of Land O' Lakes, Fla.; nephews, Michael Hollowell, Davenport, Chuck (Wanda) Bursi, Hernando, Miss.; and niece, Tina (Mark) Murchison, Hernando.
In addition to his parents, Junior was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Hollowell; and nephew, Todd Parr.
For those concerned about public gatherings at this time, the family encourages a classic car drive by at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home in Port Byron on Monday at 5 p.m. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.