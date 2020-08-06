× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 21, 1941-August 5, 2020

HILLSDALE — Linford “Junior” Hollowell Jr., age 78, of Hillsdale, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at his home. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, 202 N. Main, Port Byron. The family will greet friends from 5–7 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

Junior, also known by friends as “J.R.” or “Arkie”, was born on Nov. 21, 1941, in Mount Pleasant, Ark., to Linford and Rose Imogene (Burgess) Hollowell Sr. He married Margaret Ann Johnson on July 22, 1966. Junior retired from Case IH, and then started a second career as an owner/operator of a small car dealership.

Over the course of his life he enjoyed many hobbies and business interests. He loved farming and lived most of his life on a farm. He had an entrepreneurial spirit; Junior and his wife also owned a grocery store in Hillsdale for a time. He had a passion for vintage cars, and he regularly entered his 1957 Chevy Bel Air in car shows.