  Updated
January 27, 2020

SILVIS — Linda Orendorff, of Silvis, formerly of Geneseo, passed Jan. 27, 2020, after a long struggle with breast cancer.

She was a devoted mother, friend and wife who will be dearly missed. She was a stay-at-home mother for many years, but also an entrepreneur in the field of sales and marketing. She loved music, books and especially to travel.

She is survived by her children, Elaine Orendorff and Robert Orendorff.

A memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis.

