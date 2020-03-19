September 8, 1958-March 19, 2020

JOY — Linda M. Beguelin, 61, of Joy, Ill., passed away at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Cremation has been accorded with a visitation and memorial service to be held at a later date. An obituary with the announcement of service times will be published closer to that date. Memorials may be left for Edwards River Public Library or Mercer County Schools Excellence in Education Foundation. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is handling arrangements.

Linda Mae was born Sept. 8, 1958, in Rockford, Ill., the daughter of Kenneth and Joan Mae Miller Glascock. She graduated from Streator Township High School in 1976. She received her bachelor's degree from Monmouth College. While at Monmouth College she met Robert Beguelin; they were married Nov. 11, 1978, in Streator. The couple moved to Joy, and Linda began her 34-year career in Preschool and Early Childhood Education. During that time, Linda earned her master's degree from Western Illinois University. Most of her teaching years were with the Westmer School District; she retired in 2016 from Mercer County School District.