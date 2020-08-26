× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 9, 1946-August 23, 2020

MOLINE — Linda Louise Kehoe, 74, of Moline, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at her home. Services will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. at Wendt Funeral Home, Moline, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask in the building. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

Linda Louise Kehoe was born Jan. 9, 1946, in Newark, New Jersey. She married William Kehoe on July 20, 1968, in Moline. Linda graduated from United Township High School in 1964 in East Moline.

She worked at Desaulniers Printing Company, Sun Chemical Company and The President Riverboat. Linda enjoyed cruise ships and traveling to Europe; she especially loved animals, shopping and watching movies.

Linda is survived by her husband, William Kehoe, of Moline; her brother-in-law, Dave Kehoe, also of Moline; and sister-in-law, Hellen Fuller, from Rock Island.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all attendees must wear a mask in the building.

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Kehoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.