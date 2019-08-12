Febuary 3, 1941-August 11, 2019
MOLINE — Linda Lentz went to join many family members and friends at the feast of everlasting life on Aug. 11, 2019.
Services will be held at Salem Lutheran Church, 1724 15th St., Moline, at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Visitation will be 4–7 p.m. Wednesday at Esterdahl Mortuary at 6601 38th Ave., Moline, and burial will be at Green Valley Cemetery, Green Valley, Ill. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. She thanks you.
Linda Faye Williams was born on Feb. 3, 1941, in Pekin, Ill., to Orren and Fern (Eaton) Williams, and grew up on a farm in rural Green Valley. She graduated from Green Valley High School and earned B.S. and M.S. degrees in education from Western Illinois University.
In 1964, Linda married Glenn "Al" Alan Lentz in Pekin, Ill. He died in 2015. Linda taught in Chicago, Quincy, Kankakee and at Orion Middle School for the last 28 years of her teaching career. Linda also substituted and did homebound teaching. She truly loved teaching and enjoyed the interaction with students, staff and parents. Linda initiated the competitive scholastic bowl team at Orion Middle School. She served on The Literacy Connection steering board (based at Faith Lutheran Church) for 16 years and served as chair for several years. Linda served on Faith Lutheran Church Council and volunteered in a number of ways.
True joys in her life were her family, friends and experiencing the goodness of life. Linda also enjoyed reading, walking, traveling, grandchildren and pets.
Linda is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dara and Victor Barney, Bettendorf; a son and daughter-in-law, Douglas and Tina Lentz, Carlsbad, Calif.; granddaughters, Hannah and Miriam Barney, and a grandson, Douglas (Charlie) Lentz, who brought much joy to her life and kept her physically active; her dog Pepper; a sister, Beverly B. (Harlan) Flairty, Pekin; a brother, Ronald O. Williams, Delavan, Ill.; and several special nieces and nephews.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, parents and many friends and family members. She was looking forward to a reunion with them. Hallelujah!!
