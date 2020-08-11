Linda Lee Harrington

Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. For the safety of Linda's family and those in attendance, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Funeral services Thursday will be private. A video recording of the service will be available by visiting her obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com Thursday afternoon. Burial will be in the Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.