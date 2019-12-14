October 25, 1945-December 1, 2019
COLONA — A Celebration of Life for Linda L. Longnecker, 74, of Colona, will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Rock Island Conservation Club, at 2421 Big Island Road in Milan. Linda passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home.
Linda was born Oct. 25, 1945, in Granite City, Ill., a daughter of Chester and Louise (Walton) Tinker. She graduated from United Township High School in 1963, and married Larry G. Longnecker on Aug.18, 1963. He passed away Nov. 6, 2018.
She spent the first 10 years of her life in Poplar Bluff, Mo., on the farm where her playmate was a puppy named Skippy. The highlight of her life was her cockatoo, Ivory. He watched TV with her and ate breakfast together. They had to go to Chicago to get him. He had her heart!
She worked for Saelens Beverage in Rock Island as a bookkeeper for almost 25 years. In 1990, she left Saelens and went to the Hampton Township Assessor's office in East Moline. In 1998 she was elected as county tax assessor, and had that position until 2005 when she and Larry moved to Erie. She retired in July of 2010.
Linda loved to go to the boat in her younger years, and enjoyed weaving baskets as a hobby. Her three boys were the center of her life. Having been an only child and alone for almost 18 years, they were certainly an awakening!
Survivors include, James (Tiffany) Longnecker of Moline, Sean Longnecker (Missy Varner) of Silvis, and Jason (Cindy) Longnecker of Colona; two grandsons, Trey and Brandon; three granddaughters, Emily, Sallee and Kartee; and her BFF, Sheila Milburn of Moline.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.