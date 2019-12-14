October 25, 1945-December 1, 2019

COLONA — A Celebration of Life for Linda L. Longnecker, 74, of Colona, will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Rock Island Conservation Club, at 2421 Big Island Road in Milan. Linda passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at her home.

Linda was born Oct. 25, 1945, in Granite City, Ill., a daughter of Chester and Louise (Walton) Tinker. She graduated from United Township High School in 1963, and married Larry G. Longnecker on Aug.18, 1963. He passed away Nov. 6, 2018.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She spent the first 10 years of her life in Poplar Bluff, Mo., on the farm where her playmate was a puppy named Skippy. The highlight of her life was her cockatoo, Ivory. He watched TV with her and ate breakfast together. They had to go to Chicago to get him. He had her heart!

She worked for Saelens Beverage in Rock Island as a bookkeeper for almost 25 years. In 1990, she left Saelens and went to the Hampton Township Assessor's office in East Moline. In 1998 she was elected as county tax assessor, and had that position until 2005 when she and Larry moved to Erie. She retired in July of 2010.