October 27, 1949- April 20, 2020
MOLINE — Linda L. Hanks, 70, of Moline, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Private graveside services for Mrs. Hanks will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Western Township Cemetery, Orion. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to the family.
Linda was born on Oct. 27, 1949, in Kewanee, a daughter of James and Phyllis (Fredell) Hackwith. Linda graduated from Rock Island High School. She married James Hanks on Oct. 20, 1967, in Moline. Linda was a homemaker. She had worked as a hairdresser and later for the Art Stone Monument Co., Cambridge. Linda enjoyed crafts, sewing, knitting and crocheting. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, East Moline. She also took great joy in being a foster parent and taking care of children.
Survivors include her husband, James; sons, John (Sara) Hanks, Joliet, and Siraj Habib, Ft. Worth, Texas; grandson, Yusuf Habib; siblings, Nancee (Larry) Woodley, Princeton, Illinois, Kay Briegel, Blue Grass, Iowa, Ona (Bill) Talbot, Davenport, and Michael Hackwith, Oshkosh, Wisconsin; and her grand cat, “Mia.”
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; infant children, Tracy Lynn Hanks, Michael James Hanks, and Deborah Hanks. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
