KEWANEE

Linda Kay Breuwet Roller

July 15, 1944-December 26, 2019

KEWANEE — Linda Kay Breuwet Roller, 75, of Kewanee, formerly of Rock Island, died Dec. 26, 2019, at 7:15 p.m., surrounded by family. Cremation rights were accorded, a celebration of life and inurnment memorial will be held at a later date at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island.

Linda was born July 15, 1944, daughter of Ken and Gussie (Cheek) Breuwet, in Rock Island. She married Dave Roller Sr. on Aug. 26, 1967, who preceded her in death in 1997.

Linda graduated from Rock Island Sr High and attended Black Hawk and Augustana Colleges. She worked at Royal Neighbors of America, Kimberly Barn Floral and Garden Center and retired after 20 years from the City of Rock Island Police Department. Linda was a member of Memorial Christian Church of Moline.

She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren, who were the loves of her life.

Linda is survived by her son, David (Marla) Roller, of Kewanee, Ill.; daughters, Tammi Serra, of Port Byron, Ill., and Brenda (Luis) Quintero, of Riverview, Fla.; grandchildren, Danny and Nathan Roller, Kayla (Micah) Brinson, Brittany and Dakota Serra, Luis, Antonio, Andres, Zavier Quintero; great-grandchildren Shawn and Landon Roller, Mateo Gallarzo and Ava Brinson.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Kenny; and grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Linda's family or to OSF Home Health and Hospice - Galesburg, Ill. Schroeder Mortuary of Silvis, Ill., is handling arrangements.

