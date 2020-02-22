KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Linda Harden passed at the age of 71 in Kirksville, Mo., on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. She was born Sept. 16, 1948, to Troy and Syble Sexton in Brawley, Calif. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1966 and went on to pursue a nursing degree. She worked for 30-plus years as an LPN at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, Hillcrest Nursing Home and Hammond-Henry Hospital before retiring. After her retirement, she moved to La Plata, Mo., with her friend and companion, Skip Scovil. She loved spending time planting and taking care of flowerbeds and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.