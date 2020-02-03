June 17, 1938-February 2, 2020

MOLINE — Linda E. VanLandegen, 81, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. A committal service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Greenview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Linda was born on June 17, 1938, in Ava, Mo., the daughter of Fred and Vera (Northrup) Bacorn. She married Boyd H. VanLandegen on June 23, 1960, in Aledo, Ill.; he preceded her in death on March 12, 2016. Linda was a past VP and Treasurer as well as lifetime member of the PTA. She enjoyed watching NASCAR sprints and will be remembered as the “Best Mom Ever.”

Linda is survived by her: sons, Charles “Chuck” A. (Kyla) VanLandegen, O'Fallon, Mo., and Damon L. VanLandegen and his lifetime partner, Michelle Mendoza, Milan, Ill. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Christian Anthony; and siblings, Anna Bell Meyher, Norma Washburn, Samuel Bacorn and Irma Clayton.