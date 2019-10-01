Linda E. Burau

January 22, 1949-September 28, 2019
MOLINE — (nee Latzke) formerly of Moline. Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, age 70 years. Beloved wife of Vincent. Loving mother of Beth and Daniel (Jennette) Burau. Dear grandmother of Evelyn and Margaret. Sister of Jeanette (David) Lay and Michael (Shirley) Latzke. Sister-in-law of Cheryl (the late Mark) Londroche and the late Keith (Monika) Burau. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego 3 p.m. until time of Vigil Service at 5:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at St. Leonard Catholic Church (W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego) at 11 a.m. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Retired teacher of Seton Catholic School in Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials to your charity of choice appreciated. Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, W195 S6610 Racine Ave., Muskego, Wis., serving the family. 262-679-1444 bvfh.net