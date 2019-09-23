February 4, 1947-September 22, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Linda D. Goldsberry, 72, of Rock Island, Ill., passed away Saturday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Generations, Rock Island.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center or the Alzheimer's Association.
Linda was born Feb. 4, 1947, in Albia, Iowa, a daughter of Henry and Louise Heaton Ramie. She married Keith L. Goldsberry on April 13, 1963, in Unionville, Mo.
Linda was a homemaker and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In later years, she worked in housekeeping. She loved caring for her family and her beloved pet dogs, Lucy, Cozy, Sissy and Bert.
She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes fan. She also enjoyed cheering for the Chicago Cubs, and when watching NASCAR, for Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Surviving are her husband, Keith, of Rock Island; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Kim Goldsberry, Davenport, Tracy and Mary Goldsberry, Rock Island, and Tyson and Cathy Goldsberry, Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandchildren, Shane, Collin (Erin), Justin, and Emily Goldsberry and Gus (Jen) Gripp; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Lily, Brooklyn, Connor and Roman; and several nieces, nephews and other family.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Larry, Bob and Cindy.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.