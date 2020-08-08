× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 8, 1946–August 1, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Lillian O. Davis, 73, of Rock Island, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity Bettendorf. Funeral services will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at www.wheelanfuneral.com/live-stream. Public visitation will be Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials in care of the family.

Lillian was born in Tchula, Miss., on Oct. 8, 1946, a daughter of Henry and Alice Golden Davis. Lillian graduated from Rock Island High School and attended Black Hawk College in Moline.

She retired from John Deere Harvester Works, East Moline, after 33 years. Lillian loved her family and cherished the times they spent together.

She was a woman of faith and loved her church. She was a faithful and active member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, East Moline, where she served as the announcement clerk. She enjoyed visiting the sick and shut-in.