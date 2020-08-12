× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 1, 1937-August 11, 2020

MOLINE — Memorial services for Liliane G Launius, 82, of Moline, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Phase 4 guidelines will be observed. Mrs. Launius died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Genesis, Silvis, Ill.

Liliane Valdenare was born Oct. 1, 1937, in Epinal, France, the daughter of George and Henrietta (Thouvenot) Valdenare. She married Clyde Launius. She had worked as a beautician for 30 years.

Survivors include her sons, Richard (Amy) Launius, Coal Valley, Ill., and Terry Launius, Moline; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Claude Valdenare, France, and Fabienne (Audrey) Denis, France.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, where she was a member.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Liliane Launius as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.