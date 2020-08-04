You have permission to edit this article.
Lilamae Sipes
Lilamae Sipes

Lilamae Sipes

January 21, 1927- August 1, 2020

HAMLET, Ill. — Lilamae Sipes, 93, of Hamlet, Ill., died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Trinity Rock Island.

Private family graveside services will be held at Hamlet Cemetery, rural Aledo. Memorials may be left for Hamlet-Perryton Presbyterian Church or given to the family for a scholarship to be established in Lilamae's name. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo, is handling arrangements.

Lilamae was born Jan. 21, 1927, at home in rural Perryton Township the daughter of Rollie and Fara Pratt Dunn. The high school graduate went on to attend Western Illinois University to receive her Emergency Teachers Certificate during World War II. On Feb. 27, 1949, she married Vernon L. Sipes at her parent's home. They were married until his passing on July 28, 1996. Over the years Lilamae wore many hats: housewife, mother, grandmother, teacher, friend, partner in crime and cooker of the best fried chicken in the world. She was a member of Hamlet-Perryton Presbyterian Church from birth to grave as well as a member of Mercer County YMCA and Mercer County Home Extension. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and gardening.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Phyllis (Terry) Bewley, Aledo, and David (Elieen) Sipes, rural Aledo; grandchildren, Amanda Martyn, Jesse Bewley, Tarah Anderson, Emily Crossman, Rachel Williams and Nathan Sipes; great-grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Martyn, Atley Anderson, Norah Sipes and Charlotte Willliams; and sister, Ruth Foxall, Macomb.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and four brothers.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.

